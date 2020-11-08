© Instagram / 50 Cent





50 Cent supports Trump but he's playing golf, while his candidate is losing





50 Cent has shared an inspirational video on his Instagram page. It seems he doesn't care that the president he supports in the election loses.

50 Cent is a master of the rapping music genre, which has brought him the net worth of $30 million as of 2020, while Forbes declares his net worth as $150 million. Because of his political views, the rapper has got a lot of misunderstanding with other people, including with his former girlfriend, Chelsea Handler. The comedian demanded him to publicly denounce Donald Trump, which 50 Cent finally did on Twitter and Instagram. At the same time, 50 Cent condemned Lil Wayne's girlfriend, Denise Bidot, of leaving him only because Wayne supported Trump.

These days, instead of worrying for his candidate's position in the election, 50 Cent was playing golf at the Cigar & Spirits golf event. The rapper's video on his official Instagram page shows the star enjoying his time in the golf field. The video is so inspiring that it can make anyone want to go and golf.

50 Cent has also boasted his playing golf by sharing a cute photo on Twitter. His caption reads, «working on my Golf game today, what you know bout it?» Everyone of the rapper's fans would like to play golf with him; however, many of the followers are truly disappointed with the celebrity's choice at election 2020.