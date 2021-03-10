© Instagram / 50 Cent





50 Cent to produce Netflix series about himself





Often, many celebrities, when watching biopics about themselves, have complaints about the creators of the paintings because of the inaccuracy of the facts on the screen. Rapper Curtis Jackson, aka 50 Cent, decided to produce a Netflix series about himself.

According to Deadline, the plot will be based on a semi-autobiographical book written by Jackson and Robert Green «The 50th Law of Power.» The script for the pilot episode will be written by Shaft writer Kenya Burris and Barris and Hale Rothsteins. The cast of the future project is still unknown.

© Instagram / 50 Cent





Greene is the author of a number of psychological bestsellers. Before he began to collaborate with Jackson, the writer published the book «48 Laws of Power». In it, he explored the science of managing people at different levels, from household to government.

As SRSLY clarifies, in his work about 50 Cent, he uses examples from the life of a rapper to deduce the definition of the «law of fearlessness», which ultimately is assigned the role of the main of all laws of power.

Earlier it became known about the work of Netflix on another unusual project, which will also be executive produced by the star. American actress Halle Berry will star and produce the science fiction film. The film «Mothership» tells the story of a fearless woman Sarah Morse, whose husband mysteriously disappears, and she discovers an extraterrestrial object.