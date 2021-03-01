© Instagram / 6ix9ine





Rapper 6ix9ine talks about how he lost 27 kg





American rapper Daniel Hernandez, known under the pseudonyms 6ix9ine or Tekashi69, announced that he will not use Instagram and write music for the next six months.

The corresponding post was posted on his Instagram page.

He explained that he needed a break due to the fact that his life has been filled with stress lately, and this has affected, in particular, his weight.

«The real reason why I am leaving Instagram and music for 6 months is because in September I was the biggest size ever - I weighed 92.5 kg. And I kind of went through a lot, and I just constantly ate and ate.

I told myself to put the music aside and focus on myself, and now, I'm 27 kg lighter - 63 kg. To summarize, everyone needs a break in life, «he wrote.

The rapper also urged everyone to believe in themselves, no matter what happens.

«In the chaos of everything that happens in your life, tell yourself, 'I am in control of what is happening in my life.' Don't let anyone tell you that what you want is not possible, «he added.

Summing up, the rapper noted that despite the break in creativity «is and will always remain the king of New York.»