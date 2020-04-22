© Instagram / Aaron Carter





Aaron Carter, Nick Carter's brother from “Backstreet Boys”, is going to become a father





Aaron Carter has achieved tremendous success in the music field, which gave him the net worth of $45 million. It's high time to think about creating a family. Recently, he declared on his Instagram page that his girlfriend Melanie Martin is pregnant. But is Aaron ready to become a dad?

Aaron Carter started performing on stage when he was only 7. His first song that made him really prominent is called «I want candy». The star also took part in the 2008–2013 «Dancing with the Stars» show. He's got many tattoos, including the inscription «Melanie» above his right eyebrow and the inscription «Love» under his left eye. It seems he's really in love!

Aaron Carter declared that he's gay, better to say bisexual, on August 5, 2017, through his Twitter account. It is really surprising that the singer has recently joined OnlyFans. There is information that Melanie Martin already had an account there but she removed it for some reason.

In his fresh post on Instagram, Aaron Carter demonstrated his belly calling it «Dad bod». That's another hint he's going to become a father. His fans are laughing, though, saying that it's not even close to a dad bod. His ribs are not seen any more, though.