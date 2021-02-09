© Instagram / Adam Driver





"Marriage Story" star Adam Driver accused of assault on set





According to the 76-year-old actress, she had a «terrible experience» on the project because of Driver. Franco claims that the American actor behaved arrogantly during filming and asked the film crew to leave the site during rehearsals.

The driver, as the Portuguese says, also demanded that the extras not look him in the eye, threatening to fire him, and even included these requirements in his contract.

In addition, Franco complained that Driver once attacked her. According to her, this happened during the filming of the scene, but had nothing to do with the scene itself.

Franco said that the filmmakers could not apply any sanctions to Driver due to the terms of the contract, and instead offered to leave the project herself. However, the actress refused and continued to appear in the film.