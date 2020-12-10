© Instagram / Adam Lambert





Adam Lambert is going to perform at the concert in two days already!





Adam Lambert has informed on Instagram he's going to sing a song at Cyndi Lauper's annual concert called «Home for the Holidays». Learn the details here!

Adam Lambert is known for his performances on television series «American Idol» including «Mad World» and «Bohemian Rhapsody» by «Queen». The singer's song «Mad World» has got over six million views on YouTube. His singing was so perfect that band named «Queen + Adam Lambert» was created. Some of their popular songs include «Somebody To Love», «In perfect harmony», «The Show Must Go On» and «I Was Born To Love You». Adam Lambert can currently boast a net worth of $30 million dollars. Adam Lambert song «Marry The Night» got into comedy-drama series «Glee».

In his fresh Instagram post, Adam Lambert has announced that he is joining Cyndi Lauper for her annual «Home for the Holidays» concert benefiting «True Colors United». The singer asks his fans to save the date on Dec 11 and 13. He feels very excited about the upcoming performance. Adam's followers wonder what song he will perform. They love him very much and are looking forward to the concert.

Adam Lambert has shared the memories from the activity of «Queen + Adam Lambert» band. The full «Live Around the World» video is available on Queen Will Rock YouTube Channel. It's great to watch the video and see people from all over the world.