© Instagram / Adam Sandler





Adam Sandler, “The Price Is Right” star, offers spending time in a banal way!





Adam Sandler has a very rich filmography since he has starred in 43 movies. The actor co-starred Jennifer Aniston in the 2011 romantic comedy «Just Go With It». He has even been the part of «Saturday Night Live» show. Now, in the period of the quarantine, Adam offers watching a movie on Netflix.

Before that, Sandler acted as Leonard «Lenny» Federo in the 2010 comedy «Grown Ups». The film was written by Adam Sandler himself and it stars Kevin James, David Spade, Chris Rock, and Rob Schneider. Drew Barrymore co-starred Sandler in romantic comedy «Blended» that saw the world in 2014.

Sandler's latest film was the 2019 crime thriller «Uncut gems». His net worth has reached $420 million dollars as of 2020. Adam's wife is Jacqueline Titone. The couple has got two children.

Adam Sandler is probably really bored in the quarantine, since he offers watching 2020 comedy «The Wrong Missy» on Netflix. He shared the trailer to this movie on his Instagram page.