Adam Sandler presented his new Netflix film. Check it out!

Adam Sandler has recently shared a trailer of the fresh movie he starred in. The trailer on his Instagram page deserves your attention!

Adam Sandler seems to be both a successful actor and a good family man. He has been married to Jacqueline Titone since 2003 and has two children with his wife. As an actor, Adam Sandler can boast a long filmography that includes both television series and films of different genres.

These days, Adam Sandler has posted a trailer to the crime thriller film «Uncut Gems» that was released in 2019. In the movie, the actor performs the role of a Jewish jeweler who needs to retrieve a huge gem to pay off his debts he's got due to gambling. Adam Sandler captioned the trailer like this: «If a heart attack was a movie». His fans truly love the movie and Adam Sandler in it. The end is so interesting!

On his Twitter page, Sandler has created a video of «Uncut Gems» as a song. He seems to have much extra time. Great job! Watch it right now!