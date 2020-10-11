© Instagram / Adam Sandler





Adam Sandler presented his new comedy movie. Check it out!





Adam Sandler has made a great publication on his official Instagram page. He has shared a trailer to his new film.

Adam Sandler can boast a rich filmography since he started his acting career in far 1989. He has starred in more than 60 films and 15 television series. Sandler is not only a wonderful actor but also a paragon family man. He has been married to actress Jackie Sandler since 2003 and has two children with her - 14-year old Sadie and 11-year old Sunny.

© Instagram / Adam Sandler





Adam Sandler has recently starred in a new movie called «Hubie Halloween». That's a cool comedy directed by Steven Brill. Those who have already watched it say that this is a really funny movie that is worth your attention. These people confess they loved just everything about the film! One follower wrote, «it was goofy, a bit spooky, and it has a great message at the end!»

Adam Sandler paid tribute to his old friend, musician Eddie Van Halen, who passed away on October 6. The actor wrote in his Twitter post, «Terrible day for all. The favorite guitar player of our generation! Such a great guy. Funny as hell and a no doubt genius at what he did.»