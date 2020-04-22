© Instagram / Adele





Adele has experienced terrific weight loss! Just look at these pictures!





Adele has been loved by so many people all over the world! The singer has released three studio albums and made three great concert tours all over the world. Probably, one of the most beloved star's songs is «Hello». Adele writes lyrics to most of her songs on her own.

Some other popular Adele's songs are «Rolling in the deep» (2010) and «Someone Like You» (2012). All of Adele's music videos to her songs can be seen on YouTube absolutely for free. The celebrity has worked hard and earned her net worth of £150 million, which makes her one of the richest British singers.

Everyone wonders what helped the singer to face such tremendous body weight loss. While some people think that it was the result of her divorce with her husband, Simon Konecki, in 2019, others are sure that the singer used Ketogenic diet.

Adele's fans have shared a couple of her photos – the first one shows he in 2013 and the other one depicts the singer in 2019. It is obvious that weight loss fits the celebrity!