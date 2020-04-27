 News > Adele


The boyfriend of Adele failed to stand the burden of her fame
The boyfriend of Adele failed to stand the burden of her fame


The romance of the «Hello» and «Someone Like You» singer who had recently become famous for his incredible weight loss and rapper Skepta did not last even a year. Now Adele has been in a process of divorce and seems to be lonely again.

Adele, 31, definitely is held captive by the magic of numbers. All her three albums were simply numbered without a single word. And then the life of the star became linked to the number five.

Adele started dating 37-year-old rapper Skepta (Joseph Junior Adenuga) five months after her divorce from her husband, and again broke up with him five months later.

This was so usual in showbiz that Skepta poured out all his feelings about this in the new track «Mic Check», and when asked why he had broken up with Adele, he answered with direct rudeness.

According to the celeb it's impossible to deal with glory and one cannot even imagine what it feels like to date a «fucking star.»

What do you think about this? Would you like to date any star? And if yes, who would this be?

