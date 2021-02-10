© Instagram / Adele





Adele worries about leaking her new album





The 32-year-old singer is preparing for a triumphant comeback after a 5-year hiatus and is recording a new album in the strictest secrecy.

Sources from the inner circle of Adele said that the recent leak of the unreleased track from the disc «25» caused the star serious concerns: one wrong step could lead to huge losses.

«Adele's campaigns are always shrouded in mystery, which is why her return in 2015 was so exciting,» a source told The Sun. - Everyone dreamed of hearing her voice again and rushed to buy records. But if her next album goes online, it could be a disaster. It could impact sales revenue and cloud her entire comeback. «

It is noted that Adele's new album does not reflect her divorce from her husband Simon Konecki. «Mental experiences for many years helped her to set new records, but this separation is a completely different matter,» added the insider. - They both want to protect their son Angelo, so Adele agreed not to sing about their relationship. In any case, her album will have a different sound. «