© Instagram / Alec Baldwin





Alec Baldwin faces lots of conflicts in his family while staying isolated





These days, 62-year old Alec Baldwin parodied Donald Trump about the use of disinfectants. It was really funny even though the actor wasn't using any wigs or cosmetics to look more like the President of the USA. Similar parodies of Donald Trump can be seen on Saturday Night Live.

Baldwin has a large family. Alec has got three brothers - Stephen Baldwin, William Baldwin, and Daniel Baldwin, and two sisters - Jane Sasso and Elizabeth Keuchler. The actor married Kim Basinger in 1993, had a daughter in 1995, and divorced in 2002. He married Hilaria Thomas in 2012. The couple has four children, daughter Carmen (6), and sons Rafael (4), Leonardo Angel Charles (3) and Romeo Alejandro David (will be 2 in May). Model Hailey Baldwin is Alec's niece and Stephen's daughter.

Recently, Alec Baldwin has shared a cute family video on his Instagram page. He says his son bit him on his arm and it really hurt. At that moment, his 36-year old wife, Hilaria, interrupts him saying that it is Baldwin's fault because he lets his sons to bite each other most of the time.

Alec Baldwin's followers on Instagram say that a mother is always right and that he should obey his wife.

In the video, Alec's son Rafael brings a stink bug and puts it onto his watch. As a good father, Baldwin, does not interfere with his son's game.