Alec Baldwin showed a person who would make the difference in the country!





Alec Baldwin has shared an Instagram message saying that Robert F Kennedy would have improved life in the USA.

The Baldwin family includes seven people who have become professional performers such as the four brothers: Alec, Stephen, William, and Daniel, as well as women: Hilaria Baldwin, Chynna Phillips and Kim Basinger. Alec Baldwin has a famous niece too - Hailey Rhode Bieber.

The actor and his daughter, model Ireland Baldwin, have always been in a friendly relationship even though there was some feud between them sometimes.

Alec Baldwin has shared a post about the former United States Attorney General and U.S. Senator from New York, Robert F Kennedy, saying that he was «a global symbol of compassion, hope and leadership». He was assassinated in 1968. Alec's readers on Instagram are sure «we would be living in a different world today if this man had made it through».

Alec Baldwin has posted a short video on his Twitter page featuring Donald Trump saying the following thing: «Hopefully, George is looking down right and saying this is a great thing that's happening for our country. It's a great day for him, it's a great day for everybody.» That sounds really strange from Trump.