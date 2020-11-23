© Instagram / Alec Baldwin





Alec Baldwin misses “The Cooler” shooting





Alec Baldwin has recently confessed on his Instagram page that he still remembers shooting romantic movie «The Cooler». He feels sad but not all of his followers support the actor.

Alec Baldwin is a talented actor who has got a net worth of $60 million. Currently, the star plays the President on «Saturday Night Live». Baldwin family is very large and includes mainly actors and singers. Alec Baldwin's niece, Hailey Rhode Bieber, has become a famous model but she married a singer, Justin Bieber. Alec was married twice. His first wife was Kim Basinger. They have a 25-year old daughter at present. In 2012, the actor married a yoga instructor, Hilaria Thomas, despite age difference. The couple has five children together - one daughter and four sons.

© Instagram / Alec Baldwin





Alec Baldwin has shared a memorable photo that is 18 years old already. It depicts the star with two other guys who worked on the creation of the romantic drama called «The Cooler». The actor's caption to the photo reads, «What a nice memory. I loved shooting «The Cooler». Most of Alec's followers claim it is a great movie with many incredible scenes. One person said there was too much of Alec in the movie.

These days, Alec Baldwin said on his Twitter that Donald Trump should be buried in a Nazi graveyard and have a swastika on his grave. He called him a maniac and feels happy that America has chosen the right President. Earlier, Alec Baldwin compared Trump to Hitler because of his way of thinking.