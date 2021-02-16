© Instagram / Alex Rodriguez





Alex Rodriguez fiance Jennifer Lopez accused of racketeering





The brother of the athlete's ex-wife filed a lawsuit for $ 50 million.

This story began 7 years ago, but only now the journalists managed to find out its details. Fiance Jennifer Lopez is accused of insurance fraud, the takeover of the real estate empire and other nasty things.

According to the Daily Mail, in the early 2000s, after Alex married Cynthia Skertis, he started doing business with his wife's brother. Alex has invested a lot in the development of the real estate business - his share was about 95%, and the share of Konstantin Skertis was 5%. The partners agreed that Skertis would receive his percentage of the deals, but in 2005 Rodriguez convinced his former son-in-law not to take the percentage, but to invest it in the development of the business.

Skertis believes that he lost millions on this, and the business, meanwhile, was growing rapidly and by 2008 was already estimated at a billion dollars. Skertis also mentions other schemes that allegedly deprived him of income.

Rodriguez's lawyers have already said that they consider Skertis' claims unfounded and will certainly challenge them in court, scheduled for August 2.