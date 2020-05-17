© Instagram / Alex Trebek





Alex Trebek, the “Jeopardy!” host: “All good things must come to an end”





Alex Trebek's citation «All good things must come to an end» has entered the history. His fans are thankful for the memories he gave them!

Alex Trebek has been the host of the popular American television show «Jeopardy!» for many years (since 1984). He still works despite his health problems. The celebrity suffers from stage IV pancreatic cancer. Alex Trebek is in a good friendly relationship with another American television personality Pat Sajak. Sajak has been the host of the show «Wheel of Fortune» since 1983.

Alex Trebek's fans have recently left an amazing post on Twitter saying that Alex was right – all good things must come to an end. People thank him for all the memories he gave them during so many years of hosting «Jeopardy!». There is a video abstract from the program where Ken Jennings won $2,525,000.

Alex Trebek's fans say «Jeopardy!» is a perfect show for people of different ages. They love its sense and the host. Alex Trebek declared that he's going to fight against cancer, first of all, because, according to the contract, he has to host «Jeopardy!» for three more years.