© Instagram / Alexandra Daddario





Alexandra Daddario is promises to donate money to First Star Academies





Alexandra Daddario has recently announced on her official Twitter page that she decided to create at-home workout videos to gather money and donate it to First Star Academies. Learn the details!

The actress is well-known for her role of Lisa Tragnetti in the 2014 drama series «True Detective. Daddario also played Summer Quinn in the 2017 active comedy movie «Baywatch». You can find many photos of the star topless and in bikini online, for example for «Why Women Kill»; but in reality, Alexandra is more than just a beautiful movie.

These days, Daddario has proved that she has a kind soul. In cooperation with her friend, Kate Easton, they teamed up with fitness professional Patrick Murphy to create at-home workout videos. According to Alexandra, the proceeds from each video will be donated to First Star Academies. The organization deals with providing academic support to foster children, which is especially vital during this difficult time.

There is no doubt that Alexandra Daddario has a big heart. She loves not only children but also dogs. Just take a look at these two cute puppies of the star. She captioned the photo: «Small fry/big fry». One of her readers says that the «big fry» has Alexandra's eyes. Both dogs are adorable!