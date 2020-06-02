© Instagram / Alexandra Daddario





Alexandra Daddario, the “True Detective” star, calls for compassion with black people





Alexandra Daddario has shared a number of charities for her followers to donate to help other people, especially those with dark skin.

The celebrity has starred in many different movies and television series but probably the most popular ones are the drama series «Baywatch». By the way, during the film-making process, she had a love affair with her co-star, Zac Efron. No matter how hard they tried to conceal their relationship, it became known to the public. Zac himself posted the photo on Instagram in which they look like a couple.

In her fresh Instagram post, Alexandra Daddario encourages everyone to constantly practice compassion and empathy with every person on the way, put themselves in other's shoes and stop being scared, selfish, weak and thoughtless. The actress has provided a great number of charities and their characteristics for a reader to choose from to donate to.

Alexandra Daddario seems to be really devastated with the stories about the cruelty of the policemen towards black people. In July 2014, Eric Garner was pleading, «I can't breathe,» this year, it was George Floyd. The last few weeks have been difficult for the USA and we need to continue demanding equality for everyone in this country.