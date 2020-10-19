© Instagram / Alexandra Daddario





Alexandra Daddario is suffering from jet lag in complete loneliness





Alexandra Daddario has shared a cute video on her Instagram page in which she showed how she spends time in quarantine in London. What a poor beauty!

Alexandra Daddario is known for having starred in so many movies and television series! Her role of Summer Quinn in the series «Baywatch» made her the symbol of strength and sexuality. She portrayed seventeen-year-old Greek demigod Annabeth Chase in the movie «Percy Jackson & the Olympians». The actress's role of Blake Gaines in the action film «San Andreas» has brought the celebrity even more popularity.

© Instagram / Alexandra Daddario





While Alexandra is used to a big company of friends and relatives, she currently has to stay in isolation on her trip to London. However, she does not lose her heart. In her video on her Instagram page, the star is doing some yoga exercises. It is obvious that she is suffering from tiredness due to the jet lag; however, she still looks very attractive. Some of her followers are asking Alex to marry them.

During her trip to London, Alexandra Daddario tries to entertain herself in all possible ways. What can be better for a woman than trying on new dresses? Take a look at Daddario changing dresses one after another!