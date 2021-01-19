© Instagram / Alexandra Daddario





Alexandra Daddario has showed the one she's sending her quarantine with. That's not her boyfriend!





Alexandra Daddario seems not to be hiding the one she loves and sleeps with any longer. She has revealed her beloved one and you're going to be jealous!

There is no doubt that Alexandra Daddario received her prominence due to the role of Summer Quinn in comedy action series «Baywatch». Everyone remembers the film's beginning in which the actress' breasts are erotically jumping. However, that was not the only role of Alexandra Daddario that is worth your attention. The star acted as Lisa Tragnetti in three seasons of mystery drama series «True Detective». Daddario also portrayed Annabeth Chase in fantasy series «Percy Jackson & the Olympians».

© Instagram / Alexandra Daddario





These days, «San Andreas» star has posted a couple of photos on her Instagram page. These depict her sweet dog Eunice. In the pics, it is playing in the snow and probably likes it a lot! The dog is happy with its hostess, while Alex is blessed to have such an adorable dog. In one of her previous posts, Alex expressed her gratitude to Second Chance Rescue NYC Dogs for bringing Eunice into her life. It's all very impressive!

Alexandra Daddario has recently shared a marvelous video on her YouTube channel. The video is called «more quarantine» and it truly shows what the star is doing in her house in this hard period. She's playing the piano, spending time with her friend Kate, brushing her teeth and so much more!