Alicia Keys has composed a poem for her new song. check out its lyrics!





Alicia Keys is loved by thousands of people in the country. They appreciate her songs and incomparable lyrics. Recently, she has posted a poem she has composed. Read it right now! The singer has been married to Swizz Beatz since 2010 with whom she has got two children. Famous Bobby Brown has got a wife Alicia's namesake, Alicia Etheredge, but the women should not be confused.

Alicia Keys is a master of such music genres as contemporary soul, rhythm and blues. Some of her most popular treks include «If I Ain't Got You» (album «The Diary of Alicia Keys» released in 2003) and «No One» that entered album «No One» in 2007. Her freshest song is «Rise Up» that was included into the album «Underdog» (2020).

These days, Alicia Keys has left a wonderful post on her Instagram page. She has written a poem with a truly deep meaning. Many of her readers love it and say it can be great lyrics for her new song. The singer will most probably use it for making a song. Everyone is looking forward to hear it soon.

Alicia Keys has also shared a great picture depicting her as a real goddess. The singer is wearing a pair of white trousers and a black turtleneck shirt. The celebrity has finished her image with large jewelries and a fashionable black clutch.