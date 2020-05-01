 News > Alicia Keys


Alicia Keys has composed a poem for her new song. check out its lyrics!
© Instagram / Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys has composed a poem for her new song. check out its lyrics!


News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-01 19:51:47

Alicia Keys is loved by thousands of people in the country. They appreciate her songs and incomparable lyrics. Recently, she has posted a poem she has composed. Read it right now! The singer has been married to Swizz Beatz since 2010 with whom she has got two children. Famous Bobby Brown has got a wife Alicia's namesake, Alicia Etheredge, but the women should not be confused.

Alicia Keys is a master of such music genres as contemporary soul, rhythm and blues. Some of her most popular treks include «If I Ain't Got You» (album «The Diary of Alicia Keys» released in 2003) and «No One» that entered album «No One» in 2007. Her freshest song is «Rise Up» that was included into the album «Underdog» (2020).

These days, Alicia Keys has left a wonderful post on her Instagram page. She has written a poem with a truly deep meaning. Many of her readers love it and say it can be great lyrics for her new song. The singer will most probably use it for making a song. Everyone is looking forward to hear it soon.

Alicia Keys has also shared a great picture depicting her as a real goddess. The singer is wearing a pair of white trousers and a black turtleneck shirt. The celebrity has finished her image with large jewelries and a fashionable black clutch.

  TOP

Adele has succeeded in her weight loss process due to the Ketogenic diet!
Adele is the author of many popular songs with beautiful lyrics and music including “Hello” and “Someone Like You”. The singer has been fighting with extra body weight for a long period of time and fi...
Adele lost weight and astonished fans with her behavior
The famous British singer Adele became thin and hysterical. What's up with the celeb and how will she cope with that? Adele radically lost weight due to training, dropping 45 kilograms in a s...
Jeffree Star tests out new cosmetics. What a look he has!
Jeffree Star has shared a magnificent photograph on his Instagram page. He looks like a rainbow! Check it out! Recently Jeffree Star has released his new Blood Lust Palette from Jeffree Star Cosme...
Cara Delevingne stunned fans with problematic skin: what's up?
Cara Delevingne was considered to be the most beautiful girl. But not so long ago somebody noticed she had a big problem with her skin! The model changed her lifestyle dramatically: she started a r...
What a hot thing! Halle Berry created a fitness collection
Halle Berry has shared a good news on her Instagram page and posted a photo of her ideal naked body. You need to check it! In the photograph Halle is wearing a pair tiny white sports overalls that ...
Finn Wolfhard has lost his body weight! What is happening to him?
Finn Wolfhard's fans have shared the actor's photograph in which he looks incredibly thin. Let's find out what the reason for such abrupt slimming is. Finn has always been a slim guy...
Jillian Michaels revealed the truth about belly fat
Jillian Michaels answers to the common question whether there are any foods, exercises, tricks or tips to reduce belly fat. In her video on Instagram page the famous sportswoman and trainer says th...
Supreme Patty has decided to lose body weight and pump his muscles
Supreme Patty has informed his fans on his Instagram page that he intends to start the war against body fat and to make his body look like before. Supreme Patty has posted two photos of his body. T...
Kylie Jenner revealed details about her new cosmetics line
Kylie Jenner released a new cosmetics line dedicated to her little daughter Stormi. The collection includes an eye shadow palette, a blush, three lip kits and a high gloss set. Everything was packe...
Chris Hemsworth launched his second fitness app
Chris Hemsworth took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video announcing his wellness app is officially available on Android for now and encouraged the followers to get involved in it. Earlier t...