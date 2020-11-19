Alicia Keys was so fierce fighting with everything around her!

© Instagram / Alicia Keys





Alicia Keys has shared a couple of photos is which she is fighting someone with pillows! What is happening?

Alicia Keys is known for her R&B, pop, soul, and hip hop songs each of which boasts amazing lyrics. No wonder many of the singer's tracks received music awards. Thus, «Fallin'» released in 2001 got Grammy Award for Best R&B Song. Jay Z & Alicia Keys' song «Empire State of Mind» released in 2009 received Grammy Award for Best Rap Song. «If I Ain't Got You» was nominated for Grammy Award for Song of the Year in 2003. «No One» was nominated for BET Award for Viewer's Choice in 2007. Alicia Keys has a good personal life too. She has been married with musician Swizz Beatz since 2010 and has got two sons with him.

Keys is good not only in singing but also in fighting. This can be seen from her fresh photos on Instagram in which the singer is joyfully fighting with a pillow. Her caption to the pics reads, «Pillow fight anyone? The best medicine is laughter! Make sure you laugh today! Sending you ultimate love!» Many of Alicia's fans would like to have a pillow fight with her, as they don't think she can fight. What a beautiful angel!

Alicia Keys has collaborated with Charlie Puth to create song «Attention». Here's the acoustic version of the song. Both singers are amazing!