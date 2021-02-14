© Instagram / Alicia Keys





Sparkling top and white blazer: Alicia Keys at the Anniversary Super Bowl performance





The 40-year-old singer and songwriter performed at the premier sports event in the United States, the American Football Finals, Super Bowl. This year it was a jubilee, so the excitement around the match was even greater than usual.

There were no tickets available. On average, a ticket cost $ 14,000, and dealers had even more. Restaurant seats to see the match were also taken.

© Instagram / Alicia Keys





It is a great honor and dream of any American artist to perform during the half-time in the Super Bowl. Last year, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez headlined the Super Bowl. This year is the singer of The Weeknd. In addition to him, Alicia Keys, soul singer Jazmine Sullivan and poet Amanda Gorman performed at the stadium.

Alicia Keys chose a sparkling silver sequin bra, white jacket and black slim silk trousers from the new Vera Wang collection for her performance. The singer, as always, pulled her lush hair into an intricate braid.