Alison Brie signed a petition demanding the arrest of the police officers who killed George Floyd

Alison Brie has announced on her official Twitter page that she personally signed a petition supporting the arrest of the policemen who caused the death of George Floyd.

Alison Brie is well-known for her role of Annie Edison in the 2009-2015 comedy series «Community» in which she co-starred with Gillian Jacobs who performed the role of Britta Perry. Since 2017, Alison Brie has been starring in the comedy-drama series «Glow». The actress' husband, Dave Franco, has recently become the part of the first clip from «Oregon Coast» scary movie.

Alison Brie has informed her followers on Twitter that she «signed a petition to demand that the 4 police officers involved in murdering George Floyd be arrested and charged immediately». She encouraged everyone to do the same. Alison Brie was one of the first famous non-politicians who advocated for an action in this situation.

Yesterday, Alison Brie celebrated the fifth anniversary of her comedy movie «Sleeping With Other People». She was co-hosting a special 5-year anniversary celebration of the film alongside IFC Films. They hosted a live discussion over Zoom with the movie's director and writer, Leslye Headland, and actor Jason Sudeikis.