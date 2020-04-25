© Instagram / Alyssa Milano





Alyssa Milano, the “Charmed” star, expressed her gratitude to teachers and Food Service workers





In 2017, Alyssa Milano confessed that she had been sexually assaulted for thirty years. She became a «Me Too» activist fighting for the rights of women. Alyssa Milano even attended Brett Kavanaugh's hearing in 2018. However, now, the actress shows her support of Vice President of the USA, Joe Biden, who is known for having assaulted several women.

Alyssa Milano has starred in a great number of movies, but she got her prominence due to the role of Phoebe Halliwell in the 1998–2006 fantasy drama television «Charmed» starring also Rose McGowan, Holly Marie Combs and Shannen Doherty.

In her recent video message on Instagram, Milano thanked to United Teachers of Los Angeles who are teaching children under inconvenient circumstances, and the LA Unified School District Food Service workers who provide children and their families with nutritious meals.

Alyssa Milano's caption to the video reads, «I'm celebrating Soul Saturday with Joe Biden...» Her readers immediately reacted asking how about those seven women that were abused by Joe Biden. The celebrity has not given an answer yet.