Alyssa Milano has become a great psychologist! Listen to her advice!

Alyssa Milano is known as Phoebe Halliwell in the 1998–2006 fantasy drama television «Charmed». She co-starred Holly Marie Combs, Rose McGowan, and Shannen Doherty. The actress currently supports Joe Biden, the Vice President of the USA, which is why she is not understood by many people. The matter is that the star is the activist of the «Me Too» organization fighting for the rights of women who have been sexually assaulted. And Joe Biden is said to have had sins in the past.

Not long ago, Alyssa Milano said in one of her interviews that she was a victim of sexual abuse for many years, which is why she tries to protect other women from this negative experience at present. She guested Brett Kavanaugh's hearing in 2018. The star of the 1984–1992 comedy series «Who's the Boss?» wants to be in control of any situation.

In her recent video on Instagram, the celebrity says that feeling anxious or confused is normal. She confessed that she is worried almost all the time about everything – her mom, her dad, her kids. Alyssa's caption to the video reads, «Hope you're all ok. I'm thinking of you and sending you love.» Alyssa advises everyone to honor what they're feeling and hold space for others. What a sweet message!

Alyssa Milano has starred in many movies and television series; however, her fans do not like the fact that the star stands by Biden after what he did to Tara. They accuse the actress of more votes that Trump is getting now. Nevertheless, they consider Milano to be a strong woman.