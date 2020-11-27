© Instagram / Alyssa Milano





Alyssa Milano boasts having produced a new movie. Check out the trailer right now!





Alyssa Milano has starred and produced film «You Are My Home». On her Twitter page, the star said it will be available on Netflix really soon.

Alyssa Milano is best known as Phoebe Halliwell from the mystery drama series «Charmed» in which she co-starred Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan. When the actress was a little girl she portrayed Samantha Micelli in eight seasons (1984 to 1992) of sitcom «Who's the Boss?». It has become known recently that Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano will return to the sequel. It will take place 30 years after the original series and focus on the relationship of former baseball player Tony and Samantha.

These days, Alyssa Milano has announced on her Twitter page that she has produced a new movie. It's called «You Are My Home». The celebrity has also shared the trailer for the film and informed that it «will be on Netflix this holiday season». Most of Alyssa's fans are glad that the actress is working in this hard time.

Alyssa Milano is against any violence against females, so she is not silent to speak up about her position. She supports UN Women to end the violence against girls and women. Unfortunately, many people don't believe that this is Milano's personal initiative. They think the actress receives some income from the organization for talking about the problem.