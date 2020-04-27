 News > Amanda Bynes


Amanda Bynes revealed her hottest wish! Find it out!
© Instagram / Amanda Bynes

Amanda Bynes revealed her hottest wish! Find it out!


News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-04-27 16:59:38

The career of 33-year-old mentally disordered Amanda Bynes, the star of the comedies «She is a Man», «Easy A» and «Hairspray», was very rapid. However, unlike Lindsay Lohan, unable to withstand the popularity and addicted to alcohol and drugs, the co-star of Channing Tatum was absolutely ruined.

However, now Amanda has claimed that everything bad was over.

The first unpleasant vibes in the life of Amanda Bynes appeared in 2009, and already in 2012 she became the «main hero» of several accidents due to drunk driving.

Next, she arranged a whole bunch of weird actions: she wrote letters to Barack Obama, set fire to the neighbors' house, complained about her own father with accusations of harassment, announced of an engagement to a stranger...

In 2014, Amanda went to a rehab and in 2015 she left it and stated that she went to a college. As Amanda once said in an interview, in recent years she really finished all troubles and lived the life of an ordinary student.

The actress also has admitted her plans to return to the cinema, as she missed acting very much. The last film with her participation was «Easy A» where she got a small role.

Do you like Amanda Bynes? Would you like to see her in movies again?

  TOP

Adele has succeeded in her weight loss process due to the Ketogenic diet!
Adele is the author of many popular songs with beautiful lyrics and music including “Hello” and “Someone Like You”. The singer has been fighting with extra body weight for a long period of time and fi...
Adele lost weight and astonished fans with her behavior
The famous British singer Adele became thin and hysterical. What's up with the celeb and how will she cope with that? Adele radically lost weight due to training, dropping 45 kilograms in a s...
Jeffree Star tests out new cosmetics. What a look he has!
Jeffree Star has shared a magnificent photograph on his Instagram page. He looks like a rainbow! Check it out! Recently Jeffree Star has released his new Blood Lust Palette from Jeffree Star Cosme...
Cara Delevingne stunned fans with problematic skin: what's up?
Cara Delevingne was considered to be the most beautiful girl. But not so long ago somebody noticed she had a big problem with her skin! The model changed her lifestyle dramatically: she started a r...
What a hot thing! Halle Berry created a fitness collection
Halle Berry has shared a good news on her Instagram page and posted a photo of her ideal naked body. You need to check it! In the photograph Halle is wearing a pair tiny white sports overalls that ...
Finn Wolfhard has lost his body weight! What is happening to him?
Finn Wolfhard's fans have shared the actor's photograph in which he looks incredibly thin. Let's find out what the reason for such abrupt slimming is. Finn has always been a slim guy...
Jillian Michaels revealed the truth about belly fat
Jillian Michaels answers to the common question whether there are any foods, exercises, tricks or tips to reduce belly fat. In her video on Instagram page the famous sportswoman and trainer says th...
Supreme Patty has decided to lose body weight and pump his muscles
Supreme Patty has informed his fans on his Instagram page that he intends to start the war against body fat and to make his body look like before. Supreme Patty has posted two photos of his body. T...
Kylie Jenner revealed details about her new cosmetics line
Kylie Jenner released a new cosmetics line dedicated to her little daughter Stormi. The collection includes an eye shadow palette, a blush, three lip kits and a high gloss set. Everything was packe...
Chris Hemsworth launched his second fitness app
Chris Hemsworth took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video announcing his wellness app is officially available on Android for now and encouraged the followers to get involved in it. Earlier t...