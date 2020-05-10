© Instagram / Amanda Bynes





Amanda Bynes, the star of “What a Girl Wants” movie, is not pregnant!





These days, Amanda Bynes' lawyer declared that the actress is not pregnant two months after her Instagram announcement.

Even though Amanda Bynes hasn't starred in any movies or series for nine years, she is well-known for her role of Viola Hastings in the 2006 romantic comedy «She's the Man» and that of Marianne Bryant in the 2010 «Easy A».

Amanda Bynes has been in feud with Lindsay Lohan after her comment on the actress' legal issues. The matter is that Lohan got put in jail and Bynes had no punishment. Amanda started hating Lindsay calling her with swear words. Bynes truly deserved definite punishment for reckless driving.

Two months after Amanda's announcement on Instagram that she was pregnant with her boyfriend's baby, her lawyer officially declared that the actress is not pregnant. Some people believe that the actress had a miscarriage, but others are sure she's having mental health problems.

Amanda Bynes and her fiancé Paul Michael were engaged for three weeks before quitting it on Valentine's Day. After that, the celebrity shared a sonogram photo announcing about her false pregnancy.