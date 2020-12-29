© Instagram / Amanda Seyfried





Amanda Seyfried shows her achievements within the last year





Amanda Seyfried demonstrates her successes during the year of 2020. it hasn't been that bad. You'll be surprised!

Amanda Seyfried is known for the role of Sophie in the 2008 musical comedy «Mamma Mia!» in which she co-starred Meryl Streep. In fact, there is a series of films based on the 1999 Broadway musical with the same name. One of these movies is called «Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again». Many spectators wonder whether actress Lily James really sings in the film. Yes, she does. The actress has got an incredible voice. Cher performs the role of Meryl Streep's Mother in Mamma Mia 2. Initially, Cher was considered to be a great candidate for the role of Tanya, though. Amanda Seyfried has been married with actor Thomas Sadoski since 2017 and gave birth to their two children.

Amanda Seyfried has announced on her Instagram page that 2020 has been a successful year for her. The star has shared a photo collage with the caption, «Are we doing top nine this year?» In some photos you can see Amanda pregnant. In fact, she gave birth to her son in September 2020. These pics are so great that can be rewatched for many times. Many people report they are amazed with the actress' role in «Mamma Mia».

Amanda Seyfried is not just a talented actress but also a straight and sincere person. Here is the video showing the funniest moments from the star's interviews on different shows.