What a cutie! Amber Heard did this with her sick girlfriend on front of everyone
Margaret Wilson
2020-04-27

The 33-year-old star of «Aquaman» and ex-lover of Elon Musk and Johnny Depp seems to forget everything about scandalous abuse and petitions. Not so long ago, Amber Heard, better known as Mera and the co-star of Jason Momoa, went for a walk with her girlfriend despite the coronavirus quarantine!

Unlike most Hollywood movie stars, 33-year-old Amber Heard decided not to stay at home until the end of the epidemic and continued to go out. Probably she was sure she was too young to get sick. Or maybe Amber's trying to support her 38-year-old lover who is sick with breast cancer. That fresh air won't hurt anyway, right?

For the first time, Bianca Butti was diagnosed with the terrible illness back in 2015. After some treatment, the disease receded. The woman was pleased with the news she had fully recovered. Unfortunately, last year the disease returned with renewed vigor. And now Bianca has been looking not only for qualified help from doctors, but also for comfort from her girlfriend Amber Heard.

The other day they were spotted by paparazzi on the streets of Los Angeles. After the walk, the girls went to the supermarket. They didn't take any provisions, but bought charcoal and flowers. And it's really great that in such a crowded place they kept the social distance determined by the order of the Governor of California.

