© Instagram / Amber Heard





Amber Heard may play in the new "Star Wars"





Johnny Depp fans may have forgotten everything, even indirectly related to Amber Heard, but Zach Snyder's Justice League escaped their wrath.

Much of this, no doubt, is due to the delight of fans that the director's original vision has finally come true, even if the actress, who is constantly in the line of fire, was one of the very few stars who had to return for additional filming.

© Instagram / Amber Heard





When the director's cut of Justice League hits HBO Max and CBS's adaptation of Stephen King's Confrontation completes the nine-episode show, the only project on Hurd's upcoming schedule will be a sequel to Aquaman. Cinematic Universe fans have already threatened to boycott the film, but judging by her repeated comments related to online petitions, she doesn't seem to be worried about any career repercussions.

The actress signed on to star in the romantic thriller Run Away With Me three years ago, but the film never made progress in development, which means her schedule will be freed when she finishes filming Aquaman 2. Insider Daniel Richtman claims that Heard is in talks for a Star Wars role, although no further details have been released.

Of course, take this with a grain of salt, as Richtman previously reported that the actress was in talks on various Disney-owned projects, including a Pirates of the Caribbean spin-off with Margot Robbie. At this stage, her Star Wars connection is sure to generate a backlash and marketing headache that any major studio would rather avoid.