© Instagram / Amber Heard





Amber Heard left for a romantic trip with Bianca Butty while Johnny Depp prepares a new lawsuit





The actress looks relaxed: it seems that she does not care at all about the next lawsuit that Johnny Depp is preparing against her.

Amber Heard spent Valentine's Day with her beloved Bianca Butti, a cameraman, producer and production designer working on independent films. Apparently, Hurd and Butty went on a romantic trip: the paparazzi caught the girls at the Los Angeles airport.

© Instagram / Amber Heard





«Amber is happier than ever,» said the insider. - She is fine. Bianca is very supportive and Amber feels like she can trust her. Amber enjoys the time she spends with Bianca and actually loves her. «

The actress chose a restrained total-black look. An unusual necklace became the only bright accent in her image. The 34-year-old actress looked relaxed: it seems that she does not care at all about another lawsuit that Johnny Depp is preparing against her.

Recall that in November last year, Depp lost a libel case against the British tabloid The Sun, in one of his publications called the actor «a man who beats his wife.» We are talking about charges of domestic violence, which Amber Heard brought against Depp.

Depp continues to insist that in his relationship with Heard, he was a victim, not a rapist. The actor intends to reopen the trial on May 17, this time in the United States. He has already filed a lawsuit demanding to pay him $ 50 million in compensation for libel.

Depp reportedly also sent a subpoena to Elon Musk, Heard's former lover, whom the actress began dating shortly after breaking up with Depp, in the spring of 2016. The actor claims that their relationship began when he and Hurd were still together. The mask will have to testify about the violent acts that the ex-spouses committed against each other.