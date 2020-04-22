 News > Amy Schumer


Amy Schumer wished a happy birthday to Bridget Everett and made a funny bet. Watch the video!
© Instagram / Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer wished a happy birthday to Bridget Everett and made a funny bet. Watch the video!


News author: Linda Davis
2020-04-22 16:24:44

Amy Schumer has been married to farmer Chris Fischer since 2018. On May 5, 2019, she gave birth to their son named Gene. At first, Amy and her husband gave their baby the middle name Attell as an ode to Dave Attell, but last week the couple changed it to David. The matter is that «Gene Attell» sounds like «genital».

Amy Schumer has become not only a successful comedian but also an actress. Her latest movie was the 2018 comedy «I Feel Pretty» where she played Renee Bennett. Amy visited Ellen Degeneres' show several times. Schumer's cousin, Chuck Schumer, has been the senior senator from New York since 1998.

Yesterday, Schumer celebrated Bridget Everett's 48th birthday and wished her a happy birthday by sharing a funny video on her Instagram page. According to their bet, Bridget Everett had to pretend she thought the airport was a bank. She came up to the cashier and made him smile.

In her caption to the video, Amy Schumer wrote about her friend Bridget Everett: «She is the sweetest, kindest, most mischievous friend/travel partner/angel I have ever known. I feel luckier to know you every year.»

  TOP

Adele has succeeded in her weight loss process due to the Ketogenic diet!
Adele is the author of many popular songs with beautiful lyrics and music including “Hello” and “Someone Like You”. The singer has been fighting with extra body weight for a long period of time and fi...
Adele lost weight and astonished fans with her behavior
The famous British singer Adele became thin and hysterical. What's up with the celeb and how will she cope with that? Adele radically lost weight due to training, dropping 45 kilograms in a s...
Jeffree Star tests out new cosmetics. What a look he has!
Jeffree Star has shared a magnificent photograph on his Instagram page. He looks like a rainbow! Check it out! Recently Jeffree Star has released his new Blood Lust Palette from Jeffree Star Cosme...
Cara Delevingne stunned fans with problematic skin: what's up?
Cara Delevingne was considered to be the most beautiful girl. But not so long ago somebody noticed she had a big problem with her skin! The model changed her lifestyle dramatically: she started a r...
What a hot thing! Halle Berry created a fitness collection
Halle Berry has shared a good news on her Instagram page and posted a photo of her ideal naked body. You need to check it! In the photograph Halle is wearing a pair tiny white sports overalls that ...
Finn Wolfhard has lost his body weight! What is happening to him?
Finn Wolfhard's fans have shared the actor's photograph in which he looks incredibly thin. Let's find out what the reason for such abrupt slimming is. Finn has always been a slim guy...
Jillian Michaels revealed the truth about belly fat
Jillian Michaels answers to the common question whether there are any foods, exercises, tricks or tips to reduce belly fat. In her video on Instagram page the famous sportswoman and trainer says th...
Supreme Patty has decided to lose body weight and pump his muscles
Supreme Patty has informed his fans on his Instagram page that he intends to start the war against body fat and to make his body look like before. Supreme Patty has posted two photos of his body. T...
Kylie Jenner revealed details about her new cosmetics line
Kylie Jenner released a new cosmetics line dedicated to her little daughter Stormi. The collection includes an eye shadow palette, a blush, three lip kits and a high gloss set. Everything was packe...
Chris Hemsworth launched his second fitness app
Chris Hemsworth took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video announcing his wellness app is officially available on Android for now and encouraged the followers to get involved in it. Earlier t...