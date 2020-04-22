© Instagram / Amy Schumer





Amy Schumer wished a happy birthday to Bridget Everett and made a funny bet. Watch the video!





Amy Schumer has been married to farmer Chris Fischer since 2018. On May 5, 2019, she gave birth to their son named Gene. At first, Amy and her husband gave their baby the middle name Attell as an ode to Dave Attell, but last week the couple changed it to David. The matter is that «Gene Attell» sounds like «genital».

Amy Schumer has become not only a successful comedian but also an actress. Her latest movie was the 2018 comedy «I Feel Pretty» where she played Renee Bennett. Amy visited Ellen Degeneres' show several times. Schumer's cousin, Chuck Schumer, has been the senior senator from New York since 1998.

Yesterday, Schumer celebrated Bridget Everett's 48th birthday and wished her a happy birthday by sharing a funny video on her Instagram page. According to their bet, Bridget Everett had to pretend she thought the airport was a bank. She came up to the cashier and made him smile.

In her caption to the video, Amy Schumer wrote about her friend Bridget Everett: «She is the sweetest, kindest, most mischievous friend/travel partner/angel I have ever known. I feel luckier to know you every year.»