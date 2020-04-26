 News > Amy Schumer


Comedienne Amy Schumer showed her son's first video. Check it out!
Comedienne Amy Schumer showed her son's first video. Check it out!


Amy Schumer got married with Chris Fischer in 2018 and next year gave birth to their baby Gene. Her husband and Amy initially gave the boy the middle name Attell but soon they realized that «Gene Attell» sounded in a bad way. So, they changed his name to David.

Schumer has starred in nine movies and numerous television series. Her most popular movie is the 2015 comedy «I feel pretty» where she played Renee Bennett. Many years ago, she dated comedian Anthony Jeselnik who decided to troll his ex-girlfriend when she was seven months pregnant. His special was based on Amy's Netflix special «Growing» and involved a joke that her pregnancy ended with abortion.

Amy Schumer was not angry with her ex-boyfriend's joke. She gave birth to her son and recently she showed him on her official Instagram page. Her sweet son took the phone and made his own first video. By the way, he will turn 1 on May 5.

Amy Schumer's followers on Instagram love her post very much. They are amazed with her little son, with his cheeks and stretchy overalls. They say he looks like both Amy and Chris.

