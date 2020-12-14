© Instagram / Amy Schumer





Amy Schumer falls on love with Timothée Chalamet! What will her husband say?





Amy Schumer states on her Instagram page that she has fallen in love with rapper Timothée Chalamet. What shocking news!

Amy Schumer is not only an actress but also a comedian who writes and presents her own practical jokes. She loves to laugh at some of the most famous people who step of Red carpet including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West! Amy has been married to farmer and chef Chris Fischer since 2018. The actress has a one year old son - Gene David Fischer - with her husband. On May 11, 2020, the star presented her show «Amy Schumer Learns to Cook» starring also Chris Fischer. The series can be found on Food Network. Her fans appreciate the show a lot!

© Instagram / Amy Schumer





Schumer has announced on her official Instagram page that this week she has become a Timothée Chalamet fan for life. This happened after she saw «Saturday Night Live» with him. The actress has provided her favourite sketches with Ego Nwodim. In her opinion, Pete Davidson needs to do a movie together with Timothée Chalamet! This show makes Amy very happy. It seems to be the best episode this season.

These days, Amy Schumer visited Naomi Campbell's show «No Filter with Naomi» where she told about being a woman in comedy, her personal growth, recent pregnancy and motherhood. Amy Schumer has never been more sincere!