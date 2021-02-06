© Instagram / Angelina Jolie





Angelina Jolie sells a painting by Churchill





Churchill's painting, painted by him in 1943 in Marrakech, will be sold at Christie's auction in early March. The canvas, writes the weekly Der Spiegel, is put up for auction by American actress Angelina Jolie.

Churchill is known to have been an avid amateur artist. During his life he painted more than 500 paintings. One of them, the «Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque», is offered by the auction house for auction on the first day of spring.

© Instagram / Angelina Jolie





The history of the creation of this picturesque work is interesting. In January 1943, secret talks between the leaders of the anti-Hitler coalition took place in Casablanca, Morocco. They were attended by US President Franklin Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, General De Gaulle, as well as the US and British military. Joseph Stalin, also invited to the meeting, could not attend - the victorious Battle of Stalingrad ended.

The meeting discussed the further strategy of the Allied coalition in World War II. And it was here that it was decided to demand unconditional surrender from Germany, Italy and Japan.

After negotiations, Churchill, having found the time, went to Marrakech and took a brush. This is how his painting «The Tower of the Qutubiya Mosque» appeared, which the British Prime Minister presented to the President of the United States Roosevelt. This, according to Christie's auction house spokesman Nick Orchard, is the only work Churchill wrote during World War II. Probably, he added, under the influence of successful Allied fighting.

How Churchill's Tower came into the possession of the famous actress Jolie in 2011 is not reported. British auctioneers expect that the painting will go under the hammer for at least 2.8 million euros.