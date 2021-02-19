Angelina Jolie with children on the pages of Vogue Britain

© Instagram / Angelina Jolie





All six children live with the actress in her luxury villa in Los Angeles.

45-year-old Hollywood actress and philanthropist Angelina Jolie starred for the March issue of Vogue Britain. Moreover, the pages of the magazine show not only the luxurious mansion of the celebrity for 25 million dollars, but also her family.

In her Italian-style villa in a picturesque corner of Los Angeles, Jolie lives with six children: 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zahara, 14-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. The last three are the natural children of Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt, who lives a five-minute walk from the actress's mansion.

In the pictures taken by Craig McDean, Angelina is having dinner with the children, doing Pax's hair, reading the newspaper, sitting with a book on the couch, talking via video link.

Soon, the actress will again have to appear in court, where the issue of custody of six children with her ex-husband is still being resolved. The couple's daughter, Shiloh, shortly before the meeting, deleted her father's last name from a closed account on the social network. And Maddox and Pax never reestablished their relationship with their adoptive father after Pitt and Jolie divorced.

As you know, Jolie let journalists into her mansion for the first time. The villa, where the actress lives with her six children, has been restored for six years and managed to preserve its appearance, adding a little modern motives.