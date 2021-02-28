© Instagram / Angelina Jolie





Angelina Jolie is beautiful as Aphrodite





Celebrity Hollywood actress and director Angelina Jolie delights in wet outfit

Probably, every day a celebrity has a growing base of fans who admire her beauty, reports Politeka.net. The number of fan groups on the network is also growing.

So in one of these accounts, they decided to recall the gentle image of Jolie.

The beauty posed in a long blue dress, which became wet from splashing water. The fabric covered the lush breasts, thin waist, buttocks and legs.

It seemed that under the outfit, the artist was completely naked, which emphasized the wet dress.

Makeup with an accent on the eyes completed such an interesting look.

The photo turned out to be hot and very delicate.

The post recalled the words of actress Melanie Laurent, who worked with Jolie during the filming of the movie «Cote d'Azur» (2015).

«Angelina is gorgeous, she is a loving, beautiful person. It was an honor for her to film with me. We spent two months on the island filming a very intimate film. She really knows very well what she wants, how to do it and how to explain to the actors. She is a lovely woman. and shows that he loves what he does, «- said Melanie.

In two hours, the post collected several hundred likes and many comments. Netizens also wrote a lot of nice messages to the star.

«Aphrodite» - wrote one of the fans.