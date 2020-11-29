© Instagram / Anna Faris





Anna Faris opened up what she discussed with Kate Mara in their phone talk





Anna Faris has shared a part of her telephone conversation with actress Kate Mara on her Instagram page. They discussed the most urgent issues in their lives.

Anna Faris has starred in sitcom «Mom» for seven seasons but in September the actress declared she was leaving the show. She explained her decision with the wish «to pursue new career opportunities». Anna Faris got engaged with Michael Barrett in February. The star told about the news to «The Late Late Show» host, James Corden. Faris has been in a love relationship with the cinematographer after separation from her ex-husband Chris Pratt. The «Scary Movie» star is happy with her boyfriend.

© Instagram / Anna Faris





Anna Faris has posted an audio record of her phone talk with Kate Mara on Instagram. Kate told she had some issues with film director David Fincher but Anna gave her an important piece of advice. She understands how intimidating it may be to work with this man.

Anna Faris has shared a couple of behind the scenes photos from «Just Friends»! In both pics, the actress demonstrates her terrific acting skills. Many of her fans say she's the best comedy actress.