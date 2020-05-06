 News > Anna Kendrick


Anna Kendrick, the “Pitch Perfect” star, showed what she's doing in quarantine
Anna Kendrick, the “Pitch Perfect” star, showed what she's doing in quarantine


News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-06

Anna Kendrick hasn't posted anything lately; however, her fresh post on Instagram made her fans truly happy. Now they know how she spends her time in quarantine!

Despite the small height (just 1.57 m) Kendrick has succeeded in her actor and singer career. She's well-known for her role of Beca Mitchell in the 2012 music comedy «Pitch Perfect» .

These days, Anna Kendrick has shared a couple of photos on her Instagram page. She is sitting in a self-made blanket booth. It seems the singer is recording a new song inside. What a good idea! Probably everyone of us has made a similar blanket booth in childhood.

Anna Kendrick is not just working at home while being in quarantine. She's also treating herself with her favorite food, for example, ice cream. She looks cute even while eating!

In all photos, Anna Kendrick isn't having any bright makeup or hair do; nevertheless, she looks very beautiful. By the way, have you noticed that the star loves checkered clothes?

