© Instagram / Anna Kendrick





Anna Kendrick, the “Pitch Perfect” star, is sick and tired of working from home!





Anna Kendrick has declared in her post on Instagram that she wants finally to go somewhere. Let's learn the details.

The actress has starred in quite many movies and series; however, her most successful role is the one of Beca Mitchell in the musical comedy «Pitch Perfect». The series consists of three sequels released in 2012, 2015 and 2017. Despite her small height (only 1.57 m), the star has appeared in many other films, including in the 2016 action thriller movie «The Accountant».

In her photo added to the post, Anna Kendrick is sitting in a garden chair while wearing a black dress with a flower pattern, as well as a pair of black high-heeled shoes. Her caption to the pic reads, «Virtual press got me all dressed up with nowhere to go». Anna Kendrick looks truly stunning but due to the pandemic she can't go anywhere!

Anna Kendrick's fans have posted a couple of her fresh photographs on Twitter. The actress is having a romantically magic look. While in the first photo, she's having her hair nicely gathered, in the second one, her hair is loose. Both images suit her!