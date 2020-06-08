Anne Hathaway gives tips for responding to racist attacks. You may need them!

© Instagram / Anne Hathaway





Anne Hathaway has provided some tips on her Instagram page on how to react to racist actions in daily life. Check them out right now!

Anne Hathaway is known for her role of Mia Thermopolis in the 2001 family comedy «The Princess Diaries» that was followed by a sequel, «The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement». The actress co-starred Jake Gyllenhaal in the 2005 romantic drama movie «Brokeback Mountain» and Rebel Wilson in the 2019 comedy crime movie «The Hustle».

Anne Hathaway asks everyone not to be a bystander in the current situation in the country. She has shared a video in which Miss Aaryn Lang tells the tips for responding to racist attacks. You need to be more than a bystander, document the incident, support the victim by sticking around, avoid the police, call out the everyday culture of white supremacy, organize and protest for justice.

Anne Hathaway has always been respected since she vocalized the importance of black lives before the current movement in the USA. In this hard time you may want to relax and watch «The Hustle» comedy with Anne Hathaway. Here's the official trailer to the film.