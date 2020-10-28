© Instagram / Anne Hathaway





Anne Hathaway revealed what her favorite flowers are!





Anne Hathaway has recently shared a cute photo of herself and the flowers she adores. The celebrity hasn't been happier!

Anne Hathaway is known for her role of Mia Thermopolis which she performed in the 2001 family comedy «The Princess Diaries». The actress perfectly played a clumsy young girl who turns out to be the princess of a small European state called Genovia. The teenager is trying to prove her grandmother that she can cope with her new status. Recently, a new movie with Anne Hathaway saw the world. That's a fantasy comedy «The Witches». The star seems to be a real specialist in witchcraft in her role of Grand High Witch. Trailer to the movie can be seen on HBO Max.

Anne Hathaway is not just a talented actress but also a good wife and mother. She is happy with her husband, businessman and actor Adam Shulman, and their two sons, 4-year old Jonathan and John who'll turn one soon. Anne's latest photo on her Instagram shows her surrounded with flowers. The caption to the pic reads, «Grateful Happy Witch». Hathaway's fans love the star very much and call Anne a beautiful queen.

You can see the official trailer to «The Witches» movie with Anne Hathaway right now on YouTube. The trailer is full of funny episodes. The actress's play is truly impressive!