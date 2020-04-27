 News > Ansel Elgort


Ansel Elgort, the “Baby Driver” star, loves purple!
© Instagram / Ansel Elgort

News author: Linda Davis
2020-04-27 22:16:29

Ansel Elgort went to LaGuardia high school with future actor Timothée Chalamet. Then he studied drama there together with Chalamet. Ansel has got a girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan, his high school love, a ballet dancer. They have been dating since 2012. The couple looks very harmonious despite height difference (Ansel is 1.9 m tall).

Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort co-starred in 2014 romantic drama «The Fault in Our Stars» where they portrayed a couple of lovers. In reality, they have never dated. They also starred in the «Divergent» movies as warring siblings. The actors are still friends. At present, Ansel Elgort can boast the net worth of $12 million.

Recently, the actor has shared a lot of photo on his Instagram page. In all of them, he's wearing a purple hoodie. It seems he is in love with this color. Well, at the age of 26, it looks a little weird. Nevertheless, the majority of his fans love this color on Elgort.

However, some of Ansel Elgort's followers are laughing at him calling him «she». One reader wrote: «Ok, now that you know your colors, tomorrow we'll start working on the alphabet!» A few people asked him not to share so many pics at a time.

