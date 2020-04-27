© Instagram / Ariana Grande





Ariana Grande, 26, revealed the reason for hiding her new boyfriend





The 26-year-old star of «Victorious» and Billie Eilish's friend expressed everything that had been bothering her for ages. In a now-deleted story, Ariana Grande, known for her romances with Pete Davidson and Mac Miller said she had stopped sharing personal details to avoid criticizing people who meant a lot to her.

The signal for Grande's action was the post of actress Florence Pugh, who recently responded to haters who had criticized her personal life: as we knew, 24-year-old Florence has been dating 45-year-old Zach Braff, the star of the series «Scrubs.»

Ari quoted her friend and expressed her opinion. According to her, sharing personal things that make you happy in the Net could be very traumatic.

She admitted she had stopped doing this in order to protect her beloved people and herself.

In the comments to the post of the actress Grande added that it's not fashionable to hate nowadays.

By the way, previously, Ariana hasn't hid her boyfriends, and even after breaking up, she often mentioned them in interviews. The singer tried not to show her new chosen one, real estate agent Dalton Gomez, but sometimes he still appears in social networks.