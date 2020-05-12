© Instagram / Ariana Grande





Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber released their common trek revealing their real relationship





Ariana Grande has recently announced a great news – she has released song «Stuck with You» along with Justin Bieber. The singers are too close in the official video!

It is known that Ariana Grande is dating real estate agent Dalton Gomez at present; however, in the official video to her new song, she seems to have another boyfriend - Justin Bieber. Fortunately, the singers are just playing roles for the video in the end of which Justin Bieber is showed together with his wife Hailey.

© Instagram / Ariana Grande





In general, the video to the song has a very romantic plot and shows a number of celebrity couple who love each other. Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez confirm their relationship in the video too.

Ariana Grande is definitely happy with her life now. She has shared a video in which she's just enjoying herself showing her beautiful face. Her fans are pleased with her beauty.



