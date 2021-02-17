© Instagram / Ariana Grande





Ariana Grande threw a pool party in a new video





Come along with Ariana and Megan Thee Stallion to the exciting new track «34 + 35 Remix»!

Surely you have already listened to the latest album by Ariana Grande Positions. On one of the most hit tracks from the disc, «34 + 35», a clip was shot, which the star recently presented on the Web.

© Instagram / Ariana Grande





More precisely, on the remix of this track, which Ariana recorded together with Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat. According to the plot of the video, the girls throw a noisy pool party and celebrate Galentine's Night - a sort of alternative to Valentine's Day for single girlfriends.

The stars are filming themselves with an amateur video camera, riding on a luggage trolley and dancing in their underwear while trying to place an order at the room service.