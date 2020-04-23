© Instagram / Ariel Winter





Ariel Winter, Alex Dunphy from “Modern Family”, cannot live without her co-stars





Ariel Winter has starred in the family series «Modern Family» for over ten years (2009-2020) and got used to almost everyone in the series: Sarah Hyland, Ed O'Neill, Sofía Vergara, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet and other actors. Now she's having problems with living a life without these people.

Even though Ariel Winter played the majority of her roles with her body, she also voiced some of her roles. For instance, the star voiced Sofia in two films of the animated television series «Sofia the First» in 2012 and 2013. It's interesting to know that the star had breast reduction surgery at the age of 17, because she did not like her huge breasts.

Winter's fans have recently shared a number of photos depicting Arial with some of her «Modern Family» co-stars. The actors are having fun beyond the filmmaking platform and they look so happy together!

Many Americans have fallen in love not only with Ariel Winter in her role but with the «Modern Family» series in general. The cast has finished recently this year and they will undoubtedly miss their favorite characters.